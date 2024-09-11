Scott Walker’s campaign baffles Wisconsin voters who mistake him for more famous namesake

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Scott Walker is running for the Wisconsin Legislature. But he’s not who you think he is. This is Scott Abbot Walker, not former Gov. Scott Kevin Walker. He’s a Democratic country doctor running against 14-year Republican incumbent Travis Tranel in southwestern Wisconsin’s 49th Assembly District and his toughest task just might be persuading voters he’s not that Scott Walker. He wears a button that proclaims him to be “the other Scott Walker” but he still gets plenty of confused looks on the campaign trail. He says his name is the elephant in the room but he never has to say it twice. Walker faces an uphill battle against Tranel, though. The district leans red. Former President Donald Trump won it in both 2016 and 2020.

