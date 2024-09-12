Buckingham Palace guard’s distinctive bearskin caps under fire by animal rights group

LONDON (AP) — An animal rights group trying to get real fur out of the bearskin caps worn by the King’s Guard at Buckingham Palace has taken aim at the cost of the ceremonial garb. Military figures show the price soared 30% in a year to more than $2,600 apiece for the hats made of black bear fur. The Ministry of Defense released the figures in response to a freedom of information request by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The military says it is open to exploring alternatives. PETA says a luxury fake fur maker has offered to provide the army a free supply for 10 years.

