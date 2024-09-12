Judge restores voting rights for 4 tangled in Tennessee gun rights mandate but uncertainty remains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ruled that four people can’t be denied their voting rights because their specific felony offenses bar them from having a gun, even under a state directive that added gun rights as a prerequisite to casting a ballot again. But the four people aren’t guaranteed the ability to vote yet. The applicants need paperwork approved by the state officials who have concluded that restoration of gun rights is necessary for getting back voting rights. It’s unclear how they will act. Additionally, the rulings don’t require statewide changes.

