Coachella Valley leaders gather to discuss current state and outlook for the future

The Ninth Annual All Valley Mayors, County and Tribal Chairpersons Luncheon is taking place Friday in Indian Wells. All nine valley mayors, county supervisor and tribal chairs will be in attendance.

According to the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber, the event will "address a comprehensive range of topics crucial to [the] thriving business community."

Topics such as tax policy, emerging industries, business regulations and future outlook will be discussed.

