Islamic extremist plotted to attack German soldiers during their lunch break, prosecutors say

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say an alleged Islamic extremist has been arrested in connection with plotting an attack on German soldiers during their lunch break in Munich, killing as many of them as possible and causing a feeling of insecurity among the larger population. The Munich public prosecutor’s office said the 27-year-old Syrian is a suspected supporter of radical Islamic ideology. The suspect procured two machetes earlier this month and allegedly planned to attack the soldiers with them. He was brought before a judge on Friday following his arrest a day earlier. His name was not released in line with German privacy rules.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.