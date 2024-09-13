Pennsylvania high court rules against two third-party candidates trying for presidential ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court is siding with lower court decisions to block two third-party presidential candidates from the battleground state’s ballot in November’s election. Friday’s decisions hand a win apiece to each major party. Democratic and Republican party loyalists are working to fend off third-party candidates for fear of siphoning votes away from their parties’ presidential nominees. Rejected from appearing on the Nov. 5 ballot were presidential candidates for the conservative Constitution Party and the left-wing Party for Socialism and Liberation. Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are to appear on the ballot with the Green Party’s Jill Stein and the Libertarian Party’s Chase Oliver.

