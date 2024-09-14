How evacuated communities can deal with the emotional toll of a raging wildfire

Wildfires can take an emotional toll on communities facing an evacuation, especially those who have gone through a similar scenario before.

Local marriage and family therapist, Dr. Paul Hochmeyer says that past experiences are embedded in our central nervous systems and will influence our reactions, sometimes making them more severe.

"Having a plan is important," said Dr. Hochmeyer. "Being able to continue to talk about it in a way that is helpful, that doesn't ruminate on the problem, where it becomes totally fear based, so that we enable to continue to talk about what's happening with the fire, where it is, the level of containment, what the plan is to contain it, and to continue to have this dialog, so we're able to process the host of negative emotions such as fear and anxiety that come up in these situations."

If you find yourself struggling, Dr. Hochmeyer recommends reaching out to your closest circle first to share your feelings of anxiety, fear or discomfort.

You can also dial 988 or visit their website HERE to reach a counselor.