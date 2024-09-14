Syria’s president asks former communications minister to form a new government

BEIRUT (AP) — State media in Syria say President Bashar Assad has issued a decree naming former Communications Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali as the head of the new government following July’s parliamentary elections. Jalali, 55, has been under European Union sanctions since October 2014 over the government crackdown during Syria’s conflict that has left nearly half a million people dead since 2011. As a government minister, he was collectively responsible for the government’s violent repression against the civilian population, the EU said at the time. Jalali was communications minister for nearly two years starting in August 2014. Syria’s outgoing government has been in a caretaker capacity since the mid-July parliamentary elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.