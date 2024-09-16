The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.N. says the Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan. Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralyzing disease has never been stopped. The other is Pakistan. News of the suspension was relayed to U.N. agencies right before the September immunization campaign was due to start. No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available on Monday for comment. The WHO has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year. That’s up from six cases in 2023.

