Coachella Valley native DannyLux nominated for first Latin Grammy

Desert Hot Springs native DannyLux hit another major milestone in his career, receiving his first Latin Grammy nomination.

DannyLux's album "Evoluxion" was nominated for Best Contemporary Mexican Album, a new category. The Latin Grammys will be held on Nov 14.

DannyLux, born Daniel Balderrama, is known for the subgenre of "Alternative Sierreño," a unique take on Regional Mexican Music that incorporates elements of electronic music, rock, and melancholy songs.

He was born in Palm Springs and raised in Desert Hot Springs. His music career took off after posting his songs on TikTok during the pandemic.

He's enjoyed much success over the past couple of years, even opening for Coldplay during their tour in Mexico.

In 2023, he performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

DannyLux made national headlines before he hit the stage for a sign that highlighted his father's previous job cleaning up the festival grounds.

"My dad worked at a company that picked up the trash, and that company also picked up the trash in Coachella, and it's something beautiful that I'm going to be able to take my dad backstage," DannyLux told News Channel 3.

In a full circle moment for his family, DannyLux brought his father on stage with him during his Coachella performance.

Later that year, the Desert Hot Springs City Council honored the young musician with the key to the city.

DannyLux was also featured in Variety's annual Power of Young Hollywood Impact Report alongside fellow Coachella Valley native Jenna Ortega.