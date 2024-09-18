4Shayj Foundation provides helmets to students in Palm Desert

The 4Shayj Foundation visited Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Palm Desert on Wednesday to give out free helmets and provide an important lesson in helmet safety.

94 students in the 2nd and 3rd grades were given free helmets by the non-profit.

The 4ShayJ Foundation was established in memory of 19-year-old Shaun Clark Jr, also known as ShayJ, who lost his life in a skateboarding accident. The group educates children about the importance of wearing helmets to prevent similar accidents.

"It's amazing, it's amazing too how many of these kids actually have helmets in their garage or you know in their house or on the side of their house. and they're not using -- they're not wearing them because it's too hot or they don't want to mess up their hair. they don't realize that a simple click, a simple click can save their life," said Craig Christensen, principal of Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

Following a 20-minute presentation, helmets were given out to students surveyed who did not own one and had pledged to wear it.

Students were also given another chance to receive a helmet by writing a letter about how the presentation changed their views on helmet safety.