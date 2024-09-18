A former officer texted a photo of the bloodied Tyre Nichols to his ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols sent his ex-girlfriend a photo of the badly injured man on the night he was punched, kicked and hit with a police baton following a traffic stop. That’s according to testimony Wednesday from Brittany Leake, a Memphis officer and Demetrius Haley’s former girlfriend. Haley, Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith are on trial on charges that they deprived Nichols of his civil rights through excessive force and failure to intervene, and obstructed justice through witness tampering. Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. have taken plea deals. Martin has already testified and Mills is expected to, as well.

