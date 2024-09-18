Coachella Valley leaders discuss possible joint ordinance to address homelessness

Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), public safety and homeless committees came together Wednesday at the Palm Desert City Council Chambers to discuss a possible joint ordinance that would be adopted by cities in the valley to address homelessness.

Some leaders are for a standard ordinance that would apply to all nine cities; but some say cities have different needs and abilities so each city should have their own that works best for them.

There were talks of a possible hybrid model that would create a standard and then be sent back to cities for them to adjust as they need.

CVAG is expected to reconvene in November with a proposed ordinance.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.