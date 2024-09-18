Worker hospitalized with ‘severe fire burns’ after fire in electrical room area in Palm Springs

A worker was rushed to the hospital with "severe fire burns" following a fire at a building in the northern part of Palm Springs.

The fire was reported at around 4:00 p.m. by the 3500 N Indian Canyon Drive, between W Radio Road and Oasis Road.

Palm Springs Fire crew told News Channel 3 at the scene that the fire was at an electrical room area.

The incident remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.