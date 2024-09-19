Ohtani has 3 homers, 10 RBIs and becomes first 50-50 player as Dodgers rout Marlins, clinch playoffs

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first player in major league history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season when he homered three times and stole two bases to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a playoff-clinching 20-4 rout of the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Ohtani also became the first player with three homers and two steals in a game. He doubled twice, had a career-best six hits and set a Dodgers record with 10 RBIs. His 51 homers this season broke Shawn Green’s franchise record of 49, set in 2001.

The Japanese star began the day two homers and one steal shy of the 50-50 mark. Ohtani doubled to lead off the game and then swiped third to get to 50 steals. He stole his 51st base in the second inning.

Ohtani homered in the sixth off reliever George Soriano, a 438-foot drive to the second deck in right-center. His 49th homer put the Dodgers ahead 9-3. His turn came again in the seventh and Ohtani connected with his historic blast, an opposite field shot over the left-field wall against Mike Baumann.

Ohtani was mobbed by his Dodgers teammates when he reached the dugout. The crowd of 15,548 continued cheering until Ohtani emerged from the dugout for a curtain call.

In the ninth, Ohtani faced infielder Vidal Bruján and hit his third homer – a 440-foot, three-run blast that highlighted a six-run inning.

Ohtani’s historic day nearly included a cycle. He was thrown out at third while attempting to stretch his second double into a triple.

The NL West-leading Dodgers clinched their 12th consecutive playoff berth and reduced their magic number to clinch the division to six.

Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. Flaherty (13-7) walked two and struck out five.

Ohtani put the Dodgers ahead 7-1 with a two-run double in the third off Edward Cabrera (4-8), who was lifted after issuing consecutive walks with the bases loaded.

Andy Pages hit a two-run double in the seventh to increase Los Angeles’ lead to 12-3 and scored on Ohtani’s second homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: INF Miguel Rojas (illness) was available to pinch-hit and will return Friday, manager Dave Roberts said.

Marlins: Bruján (shoulder sprain) and OF Derek Hill (left shoulder impingement) were reinstated from the injured list.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: Have not named a starter for the opener of a three-game home series Friday against LHP Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.89 ERA) and Colorado.

Marlins: Continue their final homestand of the season Friday with RHP Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.70) opening a three-game series against Atlanta. RHP Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01) will start for the Braves.

