Palm Desert residents voice concerns over Hovley Soccer Park’s lighting and security

Palm Desert neighbors are raising concerns after 3 teenagers were taken to the hospital from Hovely Soccer after they had shown up there with stab wounds.

The stabbings occurred near Palm Desert's Aquatic Center Friday evening.

Authorities say a group of eight teenagers assaulted two others, and one of the victims then stabbed three of them in self-defense. From there the victims drove to Hovely Soccer Park.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found three male teens suffering from stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and an investigation continues.

Several park goers witnessed the frightening scene unfold in from of them, and some of those residents are sharing their safety concerns.

"The lights were always lit up back then, up until a few years back," said a concerned Palm Desert resident. "The lights started going off at a certain time, and you couldn't leave your kid alone because you didn't know who was roaming around there."

The Desert Recreation District programs the park and rents out the fields.

When it comes to scheduling the park's lighting, their staff follows the city's regulations.

"Whether it's soccer or some kind of outdoor activity, we got to make sure that those lights are off and we apply by the the city's ordinance," said Desert Recreation District spokesperson, Scott Sear.

A spokesperson for the Desert Recreation District says they keep open communication with the City of Palm Desert and the Sheriff’s Department to ensure the public’s safety.

We have reached out to the City of Palm Desert and we are waiting to hear back from them.