Three teens stabbed in Palm Desert, two in critical condition

Three minors were stabbed following an assault involving a group of teenagers Friday night in Palm Desert.

The incident was first reported at around 9:45 p.m. when the three victims were dropped off at the Hovley Soccer Park, located along Hovley Lane between Cook Street.

The stabbings are believed to have happened on the 73000 of Magnesia Falls Drive, about three miles away from the Hovley Soccer Park. A News Channel 3 crew saw deputies tape off an area at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center at around 10:30 p.m.

The victims were three male juveniles. Authorities said two were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. The third victim suffered minor injuries.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the investigation revealed the injured juveniles were part of a group of eight teenagers who assaulted two other teenagers on Magnesia Falls Drive.

"One of the assault victims subsequently stabbed the three subjects and the two then fled the area," a spokesperson with the Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Authorities said the group of eight got into a vehicle and drove to the 74000 block of Hovley Lane where the driver dropped off the seven passengers and left.

Deputies detained the other four who were uninjured.

There was no word on the status of the two other teenagers who fled the scene on Magnesia Falls.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at 760-836-1600 or submit a tip online.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867

