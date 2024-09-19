State asks judge to pause ruling that struck down North Dakota’s abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state of North Dakota is asking a judge to pause his ruling from last week that struck down North Dakota’s abortion ban as unconstitutional. The state filed a motion for a stay pending appeal on Wednesday, and intends to appeal the ruling to the North Dakota Supreme Court, saying the case “presents serious, difficult and new legal issues.” The Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents the abortion clinic and doctors who challenged the ban, intends to oppose a stay. The judge said in his ruling he has little idea how the state Supreme Court will address the case.

