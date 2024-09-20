SUV overturns, crashes into center divider in Whitewater

The driver of a Ford expedition lost control and rolled over before crashing into the center divider of a freeway in Whitewater today.

The crash occurred shortly before noon Friday on the eastbound I-10 freeway near Haugen-Lehmann Way, according to California Highway Patrol records. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Covina, in Los Angeles County, was able to escape the car without assistance, CHP Officer Jonathan Torres told City News Service.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no injuries were reported, Torres said.