Skip to Content
News

SUV overturns, crashes into center divider in Whitewater

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:37 PM

The driver of a Ford expedition lost control and rolled over before crashing into the center divider of a freeway in Whitewater today.

The crash occurred shortly before noon Friday on the eastbound I-10 freeway near Haugen-Lehmann Way, according to California Highway Patrol records. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Covina, in Los Angeles County, was able to escape the car without assistance, CHP Officer Jonathan Torres told City News Service.  

No other vehicles were involved in the collision, and no injuries were reported, Torres said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content