3 Tufts men’s lacrosse players remain hospitalized with rare muscle injury

BOSTON (AP) — Three Tufts University men’s lacrosse players remain hospitalized with a rare muscle injury participating in a voluntary, supervised 45-minute workout earlier this month. A university spokesperson said the players became ill in the days following the Sept. 16 workout that was led by a Tufts alum who is a recent graduate of a Navy SEAL training program. About 50 team members participated in the workout. All have been evaluated by medical professionals, with a total of nine requiring hospitalization. The three still hospitalized Monday were responding to treatment and expected to be discharged soon.

