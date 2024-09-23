Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have issued hurricane watches for parts of Cuba and Mexico as a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands is expected to strengthen in upcoming days as it moves north toward the U.S. The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance is expected to become Hurricane Helene on Wednesday as it approaches the Gulf Coast. It warns it could be at least a Category 3 when it reaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Thursday. The cluster of storms was located about 130 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman on Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

