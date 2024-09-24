Plastic bags will soon no longer be an option in CA grocery stores

Over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law banning all plastic bags at grocery stores starting in 2026.

Consumers who don't bring their own bags, will be asked if they want a paper bag.

This isn't the first time the state has banned plastic bags. In 2014, Governor Jerry Brown signed a plastic bag ban, but it allowed for the purchase of thicker plastic bags meant to be reused and recycled. But experts say that didn't make enough of a difference in reducing overall plastic use.

What do consumers and environmental groups think about the new law?

