A tale of crushing security lapses and missed chances to stop the man who shot Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigations into the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in July have revealed striking security lapses. But the questions have only grown since then. As the country deals with an apparent second attempt on Trump’s life, there’s still a reckoning to be done from the Pennsylvania shooting that killed one man and wounded three — the ex-president among them. The Secret Service was one of at least nine federal and local security divisions that were supposed to be working together that day. But at Trump’s rally, a young man with a rifle borrowed from his dad outmaneuvered authorities for more than 90 minutes before firing the shots that came millimeters from killing Trump.

