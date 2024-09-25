Georgia court rejects counting presidential votes for Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Supreme Court says presidential candidates Cornel West and Claudia De la Cruz aren’t qualified to be on the state’s ballots and votes for them should not count. The names of West and De la Cruz will appear on Georgia’s ballots, but election officials said Wednesday that any votes for them won’t be counted. That is because it’s too late to reprint ballots and reprogram voting machines. Democrats challenged West and De la Cruz, trying to prevent others from siphoning votes from Vice President Kamala Harris. The court found West and De la Cruz failed to qualify because their presidential electors didn’t each submit a separate petition to access Georgia’s ballots.