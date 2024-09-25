Maryland Gov. Wes Moore welcomes King Abdullah II of Jordan to Maryland Capitol

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has welcomed King Abdullah II of Jordan to Maryland’s Capitol. They met in the Maryland State House on Wednesday for a roundtable discussion with business and education leaders from around the state. Moore says it’s the first time a foreign head of state has visited the Maryland State House on official business. Abdullah noted he and Moore were both paratroopers. Moore saw combat in Afghanistan and Abdullah is a former commander of Jordan’s Special Forces. The governor described Wednesday’s meeting as a way to come together and talk about common goals and interests. Abdullah was in New York this week to speak at the United Nations.

