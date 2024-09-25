The EU judicial cooperation agency is stepping up its fight against organized crime

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, has launched a new network to strengthen and further coordinate the continent’s fight against organized crime. The European Judicial Organised Crime Network’s first priority will be tackling drug-related crime. Drug trafficking cases at Eurojust have doubled since 2020. The organization said Wednesday that in 2023 it worked on almost 2,500 cases that led to the seizure of drugs worth more than 25 billion euros ($28 billion). Eurojust said in a statement that tackling crime gangs requires “a transnational approach that is fast and flexible and that can adapt to an ever-changing criminal landscape.”

