A crucial party election Friday will determine Japan’s new prime minister

TOKYO (AP) — A crucial party election in Japan on Friday will determine the nation’s new prime minister. The vote by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will technically be to choose a new party leader, but since the party has a decades-long stranglehold on power, the winner will become prime minister when the current leadership resigns on Tuesday. The current prime minister, Fumio Kishida, has been dogged by corruption scandals, and his party is looking for a fresh leader to try to regain public trust. A record nine lawmakers, including two women, are vying for the job.

