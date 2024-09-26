Denmark’s king marks reconstruction of famed landmark badly damaged by fire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s King Frederik has laid a foundation stone to mark the reconstruction of Copenhagen’s iconic Old Stock Exchange, which was partly destroyed by a fire in April that toppled its green copper roof and iconic dragon-tail spire. Frederik on Thursday made the first step toward reconstructing the building which opened in 1624, to its former glory. The owner wants it to be as it once was. Considered a leading example of the Dutch Renaissance style in Denmark, it opened in 1624 as a trading place, nine years after the building work had begun. The reconstruction work is expected to take several years.

