Poland’s death toll from floods rises to 9 after 2 more bodies found

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say the death toll in Poland from recent floods has risen to nine after two more bodies were found. One person is still missing, police chief Marek Boron told a government meeting on the the effects of the floods that hit southwestern Poland earlier this month. The floods following torrential rains inundated houses and damaged bridges and roads. More than 20 people had died elsewhere in Central Europe.

