Climate change and harsh weather in France bring challenges to Chablis wine country

LIGNORELLES, France (AP) — Unusually wet conditions across France have wreaked havoc on many wine-growing regions this year after years of challenges to vineyards and wine quality caused by drought and heat. A fungal disease called mildew combined with episodes of frost and hail have reduced overall production. The French ministry of agriculture estimates that it amounts to 39.3 million hectoliters. That’s below both 2023 levels and the average for the past five years. The picking lasted just nine days at the Lavantureux estate in the Chablis wine country. That’s about half the usual time. Winemaker David Lavantureux told The Associated Press that “this is my most difficult year.”

