Historic ship could soon become the world’s largest artificial reef

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A historic ocean liner that ferried immigrants, Hollywood stars and heads of state may soon find its final resting place at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. That’s after a Florida county inked a deal to buy the storied but aging ship and turn it into the world’s largest artificial reef. The contract approved Tuesday by officials in Okaloosa County, Florida, is contingent upon the resolution of court-imposed mediation. A judge ordered the SS United States to vacate its berth at a pier in Philadelphia, following a yearslong dispute over rent and dockage fees.

