IID was recognizing Public Power Week by initiating an Energy Efficiency Rebate Program.

The promotion offered energy-efficient appliances like refrigerators, ACs, and dishwashers, where IID said customers could receive a double-the-usual rebate amounts.

The program was set to last through the month of October.

Customers could visit IID’s website at www.iid.com/rebates or contact IID’s Rebate Processing team at 1-760-482-3656 for more information.