Local reaction to missile attack in Israel, faith leader concerned for family

Published 4:58 PM

Tuesday's missile attack in Israel is the latest in a series of regional conflicts. It's not only impacting people in that region, but locally in the Coachella Valley.

Rabbi David Lazar of the Congregation Or Hamidbar has family in Israel, including his daughters. His daughters had to seek shelter as a result of the attack, and are all okay.

A complicated situation, he fears there will be no ending to this conflict anytime soon.

His message, less needless violence and more discourse for a more peaceful Middle East for all.

Luis Avila

