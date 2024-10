Wednesday, Oct. 2 is the start of Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year.

Middle Eastern conflicts, most recently Tuesday's Iranian missile attack on Israel, is impacting celebrations across the country, including here in the Coachella Valley.

Most notably, increased security.

Temple Isaiah in Palm Springs is having a service at 7:30pm.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a local faith leader and more on the impacts.