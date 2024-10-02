Woman suspected of setting trees on fire in Palm Springs charged with arson

A 38-year-old woman suspected of lighting more than a dozen palm trees on fire in Palm Springs was charged with multiple felonies on Wednesday.

Tiara Chrystal Wons is expected to enter pleas to multiple felony counts of arson Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

The Palm Springs Police Department received a report shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday that a woman was setting the trees on fire near the Parker Hotel, according to a department statement.

Police said they received information from a witness who "maintained visual contact'' with the woman and observed her allegedly start the fires before leaving.

The witness' description led to Wons' arrest on Thursday night, police said.

Inmate records indicate that Wons is being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $10,000 bail.