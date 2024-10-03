Beaumont student tests positive for tuberculosis

A Beaumont student has tested positive for tuberculosis (TB), the Riverside University Health System – Public Health (RUHS-PH) department reported on Thursday.

County health officials said it's estimated that 150 people may have had close contact with the individual.

Public health officials are working with Beaumont Unified School District to contact parents of students, faculty and staff members who may have been exposed between August 8 and September 19, 2024.

"Our entire community should be reassured by the collaborative efforts between our District and county health officials who have worked tirelessly in their response,” said Mays Kakish, Beaumont Unified School District Superintendent.

The individual is a student at Beaumont High School and is currently isolating at home. The student is expected to fully recover.

“While the risk of infection is low, it is recommended that individuals who receive an exposure notification letter be tested,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County Public Health Officer. "The test is quick and can provide peace of mind for both individuals and their families.”

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria that is spread through the air during prolonged, repeated and close contact with someone who has infectious TB disease. While tuberculosis is uncommon, the complications of disease can be serious. Symptoms can include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss. In most cases, people infected with TB have a latent infection that does not progress to active tuberculosis disease, especially with the appropriate treatment.

It's not known where the student contracted the disease. Public health officials are working with the family and other individuals in close contact with the student.

Parents of students, faculty and staff who are not considered at-risk were notified of the potential TB exposure and informed that no further action was needed. TB testing is only recommended for individuals identified as potentially exposed.

TB testing will be offered for individuals who may have been exposed. If the test is positive, the individual will be sent for a chest X-ray and will follow up with Public Health. If the chest X-ray shows no disease in the lungs, then treatment for latent TB infection is recommended, and consists of three to six months of anti-tuberculosis pills.

If you are concerned about your risk for TB, consider taking a TB self-assessment and follow up with your primary care doctor.

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), 2,113 TB cases were reported in California in 2023, which represents 5.4 cases per 100,000 persons. In Riverside County, 60 TB cases were reported last year, which represents 2.5 cases per 100,000 persons.

For more information about TB symptoms, testing and treatment, visit https://www.ruhealth.org/public-health/disease-control/tuberculosis-control