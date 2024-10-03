Malaysian and Pakistani prime ministers agree to boost trade and economic ties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The prime ministers of Malaysia and Pakistan have agreed to increase bilateral trade and boost economic ties after talks in Islamabad. Thursday’s announcement by Anwar Ibrahim and his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, followed talks on how to further strengthen the two nations’ cooperation in diverse fields, including energy, agriculture, connectivity and tourism. Ibrahim arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a three-day visit. Pakistan is facing deepening political turmoil as supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan have been rallying for his release. Another demonstration by Khan’s supporters is planned for Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.