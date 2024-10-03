Riverside DA holding Albertsons and Vons accountable for alleged price gouging

District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, that Albertsons and Vons will pay $3,962,500 in a stipulated judgment to settle a civil law enforcement complaint, alleging the grocer engaged in false advertising and unfair competition.

The civil complaint alleges that grocers unlawfully charged customers prices higher than their lowest advertised price. Beyond the scanner violations, Albertsons also had issues with inaccurate weights on the labels of their products. Some items sold by weight such as produce, meats, and baked goods had less product in the package than was displayed on the package label.

The judgment prohibits grocers from engaging in false or misleading advertising and requires them to implement a Price Accuracy Program which allows a customer to be compensated up to $5 if they are overcharged. The program is an incentive to encourage consumers to report false advertising to the store directly as soon as it is discovered. The judgment also requires the grocers to pay $3,213,000 in civil penalties and $749,500 in costs and restitution to cover investigation costs and support future enforcement of consumer protection laws.

