A Michigan man is charged with killing and dismembering a janitor he met on the Grindr dating app

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Michigan man with killing and dismembering a janitor he met on the dating app Grindr. Middle school janitor Justie Stilwell of Bay City was reported missing on Sept. 18. Police later found Stilwell’s arms and lower legs in the Saginaw River. MLive.com reports that investigators determined that Stilwell left his home on Sept. 14 to meet Robert Tweedly. The two met on Grindr. Court documents say Tweedly told investigators he strangled Stilwell to death in his basement. Tweedly said he dismembered the body because it was too heavy to move. Tweedly was arraigned Sept. 27 on charges of murder and mutilating a body. Tweedly’s attorney had no comment.

