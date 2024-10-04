Supreme Court leaves in place two Biden administration environmental regulations
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has left in place two Biden administration environmental regulations aimed at reducing emissions of planet-warming methane and toxic mercury from coal-fired power plants. The justices did not detail their reasoning in the orders, which came after a flurry of emergency applications to block the rules from industry groups and Republican-leaning states. There were no noted dissents. The challenges said the EPA had overstepped its authority and the standards were unattainable. The EPA, on the other hand, said the regulations were squarely within its legal responsibilities. The legal fight is expected to continue in lower courts.