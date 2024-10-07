A Michigan Senate candidate aims to achieve what no Republican has done in three decades

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Former Representative Mike Rogers is attempting to become the first Republican to win a U.S. Senate race in Michigan in 30 years. Rep. Elissa Slotkin stands in his way on the Democratic side and holds a significant fundraising advantage. The Michigan race could turn on how the presidential candidates perform in this swing state as some Democrats voice concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ standing in her presidential bid. Rogers hopes to make up the fundraising gap with a strong statewide ground game. The seat became open after longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow announced plans to retire. The Michigan seat will be a crucial factor in deciding who takes control of the Senate.

