Another aide to New York City mayor resigns amid federal probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his deputy mayor for public safety, Philip Banks, has resigned. The resignation is the latest in a string of departures from the Adams administration. Adams said on TV station NY1 that Banks had told him Sunday that “he wants to transition to some other things.” The resignation comes one month after federal agents seized devices from top city officials including Banks as well as his brother, schools chancellor David Banks, who also resigned. Adams has pleaded not guilty to the charges and rebuffed calls to resign. Philip Banks has denied wrongdoing.

