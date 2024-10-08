Supreme Court declines to hear appeal from Mississippi death row inmate
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not consider an appeal from a Mississippi death row inmate who was convicted of killing a high school student. But 41-year-old Bo Galloway still has a separate appeal underway in a federal district court. Galloway was convicted in 2010 in Harrison County. Prosecutors say he killed 17-year-old Shakeylia Anderson and dumped her body in the woods. Anderson was last seen getting into Galloway’s car in December 2008. Hunters found her body the next day. Multiple appeals are common in death penalty cases. Galloway’s latest was filed in July.