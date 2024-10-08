Skip to Content
Two hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:14 PM

Two people suffered moderate injuries following a crash in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported just before 6:00 p.m. near Palm Drive and 20th Avenue.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters responded to reports of a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection. When crews arrived, firefighters found one person trapped.

Additional details on the crash were not available as of Tuesday evening. Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Jesus Reyes

