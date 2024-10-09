Firefighters take part in ‘live burn’ training at Palm Springs International Airport

Preparing for an aircraft emergency! On Tuesday, fire crews took part in a "live burn" training at the Palm Springs International Airport.

Airport officials say the FAA-required exercise uses a specialized aircraft prop that shoots real propane flames.

"We don't get aircraft emergencies very often when they do happen we have to be able to perform the tasks perfectly," said Captain Jason Vaccarello of the Palm Springs Fire Department.

"They can simulate it all they want but you never know what a fire is going to do in a live situation," said Ramon Sanchez, airport operations manager at Palm Springs International Airport.

The drills will continue over several days.