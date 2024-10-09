Pilot of larger plane was looking away from smaller plane in Atlanta airport mishap, report says

ATLANTA (AP) — A report says the pilot of a larger plane was looking away from the tail of a smaller plane when the larger plane’s right wing hit the tail at Atlanta’s airport on Sept. 10. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a Delta Air Lines Airbus 350 was watching for oncoming traffic off his left wing as he taxied. The tail of a smaller Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by Delta regional subsidiary Endeavor Air was sticking out as it awaited takeoff. One regional jet crew member reported a minor injury. No one else on either plane was hurt. The board says it continues to investigate.

