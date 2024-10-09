Student hospitalized, another arrested after fight at middle school in La Quinta

A student was briefly hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a fight at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School in La Quinta on Tuesday.

The incident was first reported around noon. Deputies were informed of a physical altercation that had occurred between two minors at the school, located on the 43000 block of Palm Royale Drive in La Quinta

Authorities said a minor suspect struck the other student on his head with his fists and feet multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital due to the injuries sustained during the assault and was discharged later in the day, the Sheriff's Office said.

The minor suspect was booked into juvenile hall for assault with great bodily injury.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.