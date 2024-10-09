Trump has long blasted China’s trade practices. His ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles were printed there

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in China, a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices. Global trade records reviewed by The Associated Press show a publisher in China’s eastern city of Hangzhou shipped close to 120,000 of the Bibles to the United States between early February and late March. The largest and most recent load of 70,000 copies of Trump’s Good Book arrived by container vessel at the Port of Los Angeles on March 28, two days after Trump announced he’d partnered with country singer Lee Greenwood to hawk the Bibles. The Trump campaign did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

