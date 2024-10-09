Ukrainian drone strikes another arms depot inside Russia, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military says one of its drones struck an important arms depot inside Russia three weeks after another drone blasted a major Russian armory and three days after a drone smashed into a key oil terminal in Russia-occupied Crimea. A Ukrainian General Staff statement Wednesday said the nighttime strike targeted an arsenal in Russia’s Bryansk border region where missiles and artillery munitions were stored, including some that had been delivered by North Korea. It said hugely powerful glide bombs that have terrorized civilian areas of Ukraine and bludgeoned Ukrainian army defenses were also kept there. Russia is expending enormous amounts of ammunition as it makes its advantage in artillery shells felt on the battlefield in a war of attrition.

