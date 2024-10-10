Local center offering resources for transgender people, housing and food assistance

Transgender Health and Wellness Center in Palm Springs is opening Healing Rainbows, a new space dedicated to connecting transgender, gender-nonconforming, intersex and allied individuals with a variety of services; including housing, mental health, and food assistance.

The center hosting an open house Thursday, October 10, at 4PM.

According to experts, 1/5 of trans people have been discriminated against seeking a home. 1/5 also experiencing homelessness. For those in shelters, trans people are also more likely to face violence.

Stay with News Channel 3 starting at 4PM to learn more.